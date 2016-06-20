June 20 Viacom Inc controlling
stockholder Sumner Redstone called it "offensive and untrue" to
suggest that he was unduly influenced by his daughter to remove
Viacom Chief Executive Officer Philippe Dauman from a trust
overseeing his shares, according to a court filing.
Redstone submitted to a Massachusetts court an affidavit
made under oath on Monday in an effort to move litigation over
his decisions to a California court from Massachusetts.
The 93-year-old media mogul, who has trouble speaking and
needs around-the-clock care, last month removed Dauman and board
member George Abrams from the seven-person trust that will
control Redstone's majority ownership of media companies Viacom
and CBS Corp when he dies or is deemed incapacitated.
Dauman and Abrams shot back with their own Massachusetts
lawsuit contesting their removal from the trust and from the
board of National Amusements Inc, Redstone's privately held
movie theater company through which he owns 80 percent of the
voting shares of CBS and Viacom. In their suit, they claimed
that Redstone is not mentally competent and has been manipulated
by his daughter.
"I understand that Philippe Dauman and George Abrams
contend that I was unduly influenced by my daughter to remove
them as trustees and directors. That is offensive and untrue. I
want that dispute, and any challenge to my competency, to be
decided in Los Angeles California," Redstone said in his
affidavit.
In May, Redstone defeated a similar mental competency
lawsuit brought by an ex-girlfriend in a Los Angeles state
court. That case had lasted several months before Redstone
eventually stated his wishes under oath. Once he did, the judge
quickly dismissed the case.
The outcome of the court case, and who ends up with control
over the trust, will have wide-ranging implications for Viacom
and CBS shareholders and could result in changes at the top of
both companies, possibly through mergers and acquisitions.
A hearing on the motion to dismiss is scheduled for June 30
in Probate and Family Court in Canton, Massachusetts.
(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel in New York and Dan Levine in San
Francisco; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)