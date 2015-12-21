Dec 21 A California court on Monday partially granted the former girlfriend of Sumner Redstone, the 92 year-old chairman of Viacom Inc a request for discovery on the mental competency of the media mogul.

The judge said he would allow for depositions of Viacom chief executive Philippe Dauman, two of Redstone's doctors, but not Redstone himself for now. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Diane Craft)