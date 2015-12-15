(Corrects spelling of Sumner in both 7th and last paragraphs)
Dec 14 Sumner Redstone's former girlfriend,
Manuela Herzer, filed a new lawsuit in California on Monday
alleging that the 92-year-old media mogul's signature was forged
on a document removing her as his health care agent.
Redstone is the controlling shareholder of Viacom Inc
and CBS Corp and Herzer's allegations, in
lawsuits filed in the past few weeks, that he is no longer
mentally competent to run the companies has concerned investors.
Redstone had picked Herzer to make his healthcare decisions
in case he was not able to. But he removed her as his health
care agent on Oct. 16.
On Nov. 25 Herzer filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles County
Superior Court raising questions about Redstone's mental
competence and requested he be medically examined immediately.
The court on Nov. 30 rejected Herzer's request but allowed
the case to proceed.
One of the documents Redstone's attorneys filed during the
case was the agreement signed by Redstone in October removing
Herzer as his health care agent.
""Sumner's signature" on this so-called agreement does not
even remotely resemble other signatures of his that I have
seen," Herzer said in court documents filed on Monday.
Herzer alleged "a fraud was perpetrated upon this court" and
again requested that Redstone's health be checked before a court
hearing in January.
Redstone's attorney Gabrielle Vidal said the agreement was
not forged and that Herzer's new request was an attempt to get
the judge to have Redstone medically examined immediately, and
that the court should reject the request.
The judge agreed on Monday to hold a hearing on the issue on
Monday, Dec. 21.
Viacom and CBS did not immediately reply to emails seeking
comment.
Viacom Chief Executive Philippe Dauman, who replaced Herzer
as Redstone's health care agent, said last week that the media
mogul was in charge of his own healthcare.
Redstone's physical and mental health have been the subject
of intense debate and speculation, partly as he has been largely
absent from his companies' earnings calls lately, whereas he
previously kicked off the calls with lavish praise for his
executives.
The case is in re: Advance Health Care Directive Of Sumner
M. Redstone, Superior Court Of The State Of California County Of
Los Angeles Central District, No. BP168725.
