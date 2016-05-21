May 20 Media mogul Sumner Redstone has removed
Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and Viacom board member
George Abrams from the seven-person trust that will determine
the fate of both Viacom and CBS in the event of his
incapacitation or death, two people familiar with the situation
told Reuters Friday.
Reuters reported Tuesday that Redstone, who turns 93 next
week, had the power to remove certain members of the trust,
including Dauman.
The move by Sumner Redstone, gives his daughter, Shari
Redstone, who is also on the trust and vice chair of both CBS
and Viacom, a victory and more certain control to determine the
fate of her father's $40 billion media empire.
According to documents faxed to Dauman and Abrams, Redstone
also removed Abrams and Dauman from the board of National
Amusements Inc, the privately held movie company which owns 80
percent voting stake in CBS and Viacom, one of the sources said.
Both sources wished to remain anonymous because they are not
permitted to speak to the media.
CBS and Viacom also received faxed notifications, according
to Fortune, which first reported the news of Redstone's move
Friday evening.
A spokesman for Dauman called the steps "illegal and
invalid" in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.
"They are a shameful effort by Shari Redstone to seize
control by unlawfully using her ailing father Sumner Redstone's
name and signature. As she knows and as court proceedings and
other facts have demonstrated, Sumner Redstone now lacks the
capacity to have taken these steps," the spokesman said.
"Sumner Redstone would never have summarily dismissed
Philippe Dauman and George Abrams, his trusted friends and
advisors for decades."
Abrams and a spokeswoman for Shari Redstone did not
immediately respond to an email requesting comment.
The Sumner M. Redstone National Amusements Inc Trust owns
about 80 percent of Redstone's privately held movie theater
company, National Amusements Inc, which in turn owns 80 percent
of the voting rights in both Viacom and CBS.
After Redstone dies or is incapacitated, the trust will
determine all matters that come to a shareholder vote at both
companies, including potential mergers or acquisitions.
With the removal of Abrams and Dauman, Shari Redstone will
now have majority support among members of the trust, which
includes Shari's son, lawyer Tyler Korff, and David Andelman,
another lawyer who has worked with the Redstone family and is on
the CBS board.
The other members of the trust are Norman Jacobs, Sumner's
divorce lawyer, and Leonard Lewin, an attorney who represented
Redstone's first wife, Phyllis, in her divorce from Sumner.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Robert Birsel)