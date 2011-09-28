AMS Q4 revenue falls, sees strong growth potential in 2017
Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.
Sept 28 Reebok has agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it made unsubstantiated claims about the health benefits of its EasyTone and RunTone shoes, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on its website on Wednesday.
The FTC said the money will go for refunds to people who bought Reebok toning shoes or apparel. (Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; editing by John Wallace)
Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for hybrid petrol-electric cars and fully electric vehicles (EV).
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for electric cars.