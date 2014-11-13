PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Nov 13 Reed Elsevier NV :
* Division LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced its intent to acquire Health Market Science (HMS)
* Says HMS is administrator of one of largest practitioner-level medical claims databases in United States
* HMS' proprietary data to be integrated onto LexisNexis technology platform HPCC Systems Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: