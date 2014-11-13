Nov 13 Reed Elsevier NV :

* Division LexisNexis Risk Solutions announced its intent to acquire Health Market Science (HMS)

* Says HMS is administrator of one of largest practitioner-level medical claims databases in United States

* HMS' proprietary data to be integrated onto LexisNexis technology platform HPCC Systems Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)