LONDON, April 24 Anglo-Dutch publisher Reed
Elsevier said it expected to grow earnings in 2013 after
reporting first quarter underlying revenue growth in line with
last year.
Underlying revenue growth for the full year 2012 was 4
percent, once the impact of biennial exhibition timing had been
stripped out.
"From a consensual perspective this is exactly what the
market was looking for," said David Reynolds, Equity Analyst at
Jefferies. "There was some caution in the business division
statements, but you could argue that they were just being
conservative."
The publisher of scientific, business and academic
information said in a trading update on Wednesday that it
expected 2013 to be another year of underlying revenue, profit,
and earnings growth.
That was despite the outlook for the macro environment, and
its impact on the company's customer markets, being mixed, it
said.
The company expects its scientific, technical & medical
business, its biggest contributor to revenue, to deliver another
year of modest underlying revenue growth in 2013.
That should help to offset the more subdued customer markets
within its legal division, with the business hit by declines in
print revenues.
The publisher, which employs 30,000 people worldwide, said
because some of its major events were not scheduled for 2013 as
part of a biennial cycle, it expected underlying revenue growth
in its exhibitions business to fall by 5-6 percentage points in
2013.
Shares in the company, which is part of the FTSE 100, were
flat in early trading on Wednesday.
Reed Elsevier Group PLC is owned equally by two parent
companies, Reed Elsevier PLC and Reed Elsevier NV and the
combined market capitalisation of the two parent companies is
17.4 billion pounds ($26.6 billion).