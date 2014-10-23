LONDON Oct 23 Anglo Dutch Reed Elsevier
said a 4 percent rise in underlying revenue in the
first nine months kept it on track to meet its goal of growing
revenue and profit this year.
The professional information provider posted strongest
growth in its risk and business information and exhibitions
units on Thursday, up 7 percent and 8 percent respectively.
The underlying revenue growth for the first nine months was
in line with market expectations, with analysts at Citi
expecting growth of about 4 percent overall, and 3 percent
excluding biennial events.
