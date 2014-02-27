BARCELONA Feb 27 Anglo-Dutch media group Reed
Elsevier reported a 7 percent rise in adjusted
earnings per share, broadly in line with forecasts, and said it
was confident it would deliver further growth in 2014.
The owner of the LexisNexis legal and ScienceDirect medical
and science databases posted adjusted earnings per share of 54
pence for its London-listed entity and 0.99 euros for the Dutch
group, up 7 percent at constant currency.
Underlying revenue, excluding the impact of events it holds
every other year, rose 3 percent to 6.04 billion pounds or 7.1
billion euros ($10.1 billion), it said on Thursday.
The company said it was 'confident' it would deliver another
year of underlying revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2014,
and during the year would spend 600 million pounds on share
buybacks.