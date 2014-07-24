LONDON, July 24 Anglo-Dutch information provider
Reed Elsevier said it expected another year of
underlying earnings growth after reporting better-than-expected
first-half results.
Reed, Europe's largest media company by market cap,
reiterated its full-year outlook and said it was also ahead of
plan for its share buyback programme.
The group, which provides content and analysis for
professionals including doctors, lawyers, scientists and
insurers, reported first-half revenue of 2.9 billion pounds
($4.9 billion) and adjusted operating profit of 860 million
pounds, in line with forecasts.
Adjusted earnings per share beat expectations, at 27.8 pence
compared with a forecast of 27.1 pence.
($1 = 0.5874 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Li-mei Hoang)