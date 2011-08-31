LONDON, Sept 1 Top investors in Reed Elsevier (REL.L) ELSN.AS are urging another boardroom change at the professional publishing and events group, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper was informed by two of the group's top 10 shareholders that pressure is building on the company's board to replace its finance director.

Reed Elsevier last experienced a boardroom upheaval almost two years ago after a new chairman and chief executive were brought in to turn round the company.

The shareholders cited in the article said they plan further meetings with company Chairman Anthony Habgood to discuss the performance of the group.

The shareholders stressed that they are not seeking the resignation of the CEO but said a new finance officer was needed to provide the group with more impetus.

"The company has not delivered against expectations almost continually," one of the investors told the FT.

"It keeps missing targets and disappointing us. It has a good portfolio of businesses that are massively undervalued."

A third top 10 investor cited in the article agreed that the finance director "ought to move on."

Shares in the Anglo-Dutch firm, which publishes scientific, business and academic information and runs the world's biggest exhibition business, have fallen 7.6 percent so far this year.

Reed Elsevier was unavailable for immediate comment. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)