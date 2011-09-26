* To buy U.S. data firm for 343 mln stg
* Will complement Bankers' Almanac and LexisNexis Risk
Solutions
LONDON, Sept 26 Anglo-Dutch publisher Reed
Elsevier NV is bolstering its financial data
offer by buying U.S. company Accuity for 343 million pounds
($530 million) to combine with its Bankers' Almanac and
LexisNexis Risk Solutions assets.
It said on Monday it had agreed to acquire the Skokie,
Illinois-based provider of online subscription data from
Bahrain-listed investment manager Investcorp.
Mark Kelsey, chief executive of Reed's business information
unit, said Bankers` Almanac and Accuity were highly
complementary. "The combination of the two companies will enable
us to offer customers much more comprehensive products and
services to meet their developing needs," he said.
Reed Elsevier said the cash deal, which was expected to
close in the fourth quarter, would add to its adjusted earnings
from the outset.
($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle)