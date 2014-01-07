LONDON Jan 7 Anglo-Dutch information group Reed
Elsevier named Nick Luff from British energy
group Centrica as its new chief finance officer on
Tuesday.
Luff had been finance officer of Centrica since 2007 and
prior to that he worked at the shipping group P&O. He will
replace Duncan Palmer, who announced his intention to step down
from the media group in September last year, due to family
circumstances.
Centrica said that Luff would leave some time before Dec. 31
2014 but the date was yet to be confirmed.
Luff's departure from Centrica, Britain's biggest household
energy supplier, follows that of the chairman Roger Carr. He
stepped down as chairman at the end of last year and was
replaced by the former head of Network Rail, Rick
Haythornthwaite.