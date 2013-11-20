BARCELONA Nov 20 Business information group
Reed Elsevier said it could return more cash
to shareholders after investing in new products to grow revenues
and making bolt-on acquisitions.
Chief Executive Erik Engstrom said the group, which provides
information to lawyers, finance professionals, doctors and
scientists, had been transformed from making more than half of
its revenues from print-based products five years ago to a
digital information provider.
The company has disposed of millions of pounds of
businesses, and now has 600 million pounds ($966 million) of
annual free cash flow after paying tax, interest and dividends.
Engstrom said his top priority for cash flow was organic
growth, and then small acquisitions.
"Over four years we've seen on average that takes off about
half our free cash flow after dividend," he said at the Morgan
Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference in Barcelona.
"That means we've brought down our leverage over that time
period. Now we are in a leverage position we are very
comfortable with (...) and therefore we see the opportunity to
return cash to shareholders in different ways beyond
acquisitions and we've done that in the last 12 months.
"The philosophy behind that will continue to be the same."