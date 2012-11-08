By Roberta Cowan
| AMSTERDAM
AMSTERDAM Nov 8 Professional publishing and
events group Reed Elsevier Plc/NV said
underlying revenue growth for the first nine months of the year
was up 4 percent, driven by each of its five business areas.
Reed Elsevier, which provides professional information for
scientists, lawyers, academics and doctors, said it is on track
to deliver full-year underlying revenue and earnings growth in
line with expectations.
"In the first nine months of 2012 we have made good progress
in systematically transforming our business," said Chief
Executive Erik Engstrom on Thursday.
Reed Elsevier has been pursuing a strategy of gradually
disposing of operations that it cannot develop into global
scale, or which are dependent on advertising markets, having
failed to sell its large trade magazines division wholesale some
years ago.
The Anglo-Dutch group said it intends to continue to
transform the business through organic development, and by
disposing of businesses that no longer fit into its strategy,
without naming potential divestments.
It said it expects disposals to be mildly dilutive to
earnings per share in the short term and intends to use
divestment proceeds to buy back shares, to mitigate the impact.
Based on transactions either completed or underway so far
this year, Reed said it is raising the amount of money for share
buybacks for 2012 to 250 million pounds (310 million euros), of
which 158 million has already been deployed.