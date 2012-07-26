July 26 Picture this: you're finishing up a great meal at a restaurant, and as the waiter brings the check, he asks you to provide the names of friends who might enjoy eating there.

Kind of ruins the experience, right? But Stephen Wershing, a Rochester, New York-based coach to financial advisers, says this is a faux pas many advisers make as they seek referrals, something he examines in his new book, "Stop Asking for Referrals."

Wershing said advisers should stop asking clients "Who do you know?" and instead let referrals evolve naturally, as they do for restaurants. The key to this is developing a particular area of expertise and providing clients with the names of people you want to meet.

Another coach to financial advisers, Matt Oechsli, president of the Greensboro, North Carolina-based Oechsli Institute, said Wershing's premise is sound but that advisers don't really need a specialty to get a lot of unsolicited referrals.

Oechsli said a better approach is to socialize with clients in a non-business setting so you can learn more about their friends and, potentially, be introduced to them.

Wershing spoke with Reuters about his book and alternative tactics to asking for referrals. Edited excerpts follow.

Q: Your book title is catchy, but it sounds counterintuitive. Explain how your strategy works.

A: Most of what we've been told about getting referrals is wrong. And the biggest thing we've been told that's wrong is that we should be asking for them.

We, as social beings, refer all the time. If you tell your friends about a good place to eat, why do you do that? It's social currency. Advisers can be a lot more effective by enhancing that natural process.

Q: But people often are uncomfortable talking about money. It doesn't come up as often as restaurant recommendations.

A: I don't mean to indicate people would talk as freely about their adviser as they would about a restaurant.

It is uncomfortable for someone to say, "Transfer your entire life savings over to this adviser because he's great." The risk to the person making the referral is huge. That's one of the reasons I believe it's so important to represent a particular kind of solution, as opposed to just generally being an adviser.

Q: How do advisers let referrals "happen naturally?"

A: People will refer us because there are benefits to them. They want to introduce their friends to an experience they're looking for. So a big part of it is figuring out what solution or experience you represent and who your ideal client is.

A bad differentiator is when advisers say they specialize in women - well that's more than half the population, that's not a target market.

A better alternative would be to focus on women in a particular situation, like women executives, widows or single moms.

Another example of a good differentiator is an adviser who focuses on corporate executives at the vice president level or higher. Those folks have financial planning needs that a lot of the rest of us don't.

Q: So are you saying that advisers shouldn't be generalists?

A: There are plenty of folks that are as successful as they want to be without being specialists - they also don't get an awful lot of referrals.

Q: How do you weave this strategy into conversations?

A: One of my favorite ways is to ask clients for advice. Tell clients that you've been doing a lot of work on your strategic plan and you've found that what you're really good at is solving 'this kind' of a problem for 'this kind' of a person - just like you did with them.

Then say that you want to get word out about this, and ask them who they think you should tell.

Q: That sounds an awful lot like asking for a referral.

A: It's a different kind of question. It doesn't put the kind of pressure on a client like asking "Who do you know?"

Q: Your book focuses on the importance of trigger phrases. What are those?

A: If I work with executives on 10b5-1 stock distribution plans - a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission-registered program for corporate insiders - that's a real value to them. But there is no person who is going to walk around and say, "Gee, you should talk to my adviser, he does 10b5-1 stock distribution plans."

But we can teach our clients that senior executives can come to us for their particular financial needs, like selling that stock. Tell these clients to keep you in mind if they hear someone mention they got a stock award and need help diversifying.

You want to get so closely associated with a solution that your name, sort of as a Pavlovian response, falls out of the client's mouth. Every time you speak about your practice, you're talking about your solution and your ideal client. (Reporting By Jennifer Hoyt Cummings; Editing by Jennifer Merritt and John Wallace; Twitter @jenhoytcummings)