NEW YORK, March 6 Refinancing rates in the U.S. leveraged loan market are at their lowest point in six years as higher spreads and yields are deterring opportunistic borrowers from trying to cut borrowing costs. At $20 billion in the year to date, refinancing volume is a whopping 90 percent lower than the first quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

The U.S. leveraged loan market has had a slow start to the year with volume of $71 billion in the first quarter so far, which is the lowest level since the first quarter of 2010 and 75 percent lower than $293 billion a year earlier.

Only a quarter of U.S. leveraged loans have been for refinancing in the year to date, down from 50 percent in the fourth quarter, from 66.5 percent a year earlier and from 77 percent two years ago.

Most U.S. leveraged loans this year have backed higher levels of M&A activity and around 69 percent of loans have been new assets for investors, but some refinancings started to re-emerge this week as a handful of companies including hospital operator Community Health Systems extended maturities.

Higher pricing is the main reason for the sudden drop in activity. Overall yields in January widened to 6.33 percent, levels not seen since July 2012, which were considerably higher than 4.62 percent a year earlier.

"The huge falloff is because spreads are too high and thus it is uneconomical for most borrowers to refinance now," said Bram Smith, executive director of the Loan Syndications & Trading Association (LSTA).

This has given opportunistic companies little incentive to refinance, particularly as most have already tackled any impending maturities. Leveraged loan maturities have mostly been extended until 2017-2019, which gives most issuers the luxury of time to wait until pricing tightens again.

Conditions are now stabilizing in the U.S. leveraged loan market after a jittery start to the year. The market was in price discovery mode in January and February, when most deals were pricing wide or narrow, but now seems to have hit its stride.

Thin dealflow and strong investor demand in 2015 so far is pushing pricing higher in the U.S. secondary market, which is exerting downward pressure on pricing in the primary market. Yields on institutional term loans tightened slightly to 6.16 percent in February from 6.33 percent in January as investors scrambled to invest in scarce credits.

Retail mutual funds turned positive for the first time in 31 weeks in mid-February before turning negative again in late February and early March. More positive inflows and CLO issuance could push yields tighter again, which could boost refinancing activity.

PICKING UP?

Some refinancings started to launch this week for companies, including Australian iron ore producer Fortescue Resources . The most favored use of refinancings is to extend maturities, but some companies are opting to refinance bonds with loans to get flexibility and remove call protection and other companies are revising their capital structures to accommodate acquisitions.

"Many of the companies refinancing now are extending their maturities," Bram Smith said.

Fortescue is extending the maturity of an existing $4.89 billion term loan and is also raising a new $2.5 billion term loan which will refinance unsecured bonds. Both loans will have new seven-year maturities.

The new loan and extended loan is expected to be priced higher at 425-450bp with a 1 percent Libor floor, significantly higher than the existing term loan that was based on a pricing grid ranging from 275-350bp and opened at 325bp over Libor.

A clutch of smaller refinancings edged out earlier this week including a new $192.8 million senior secured term loan for diversified industrial manufacturer Wabash National Corp.

The deal pushes maturities out until 2022 from 2019 and will repay the outstanding balance on the company's existing senior secured term loan.

The company said that the deal will lower balance sheet risk and provide flexibility to execute its capital allocation strategy of maintaining strong liquidity, deleveraging its balance sheet, returning capital to shareholders and investing in the business.

Surgery centre operator Surgical Care Affiliates launched a $600 million deal to refinance its senior secured debt, which it attributed to increased development activity. The company said that it was increasing its borrowing capacity to support a pipeline of acquisitions and projects.

Kindred Healthcare is also raising a $150 million add-on to an existing term loan due in 2012 which it will use to pay down borrowing on its asset-based lending facility and Community Health Systems increased its term loan refinancing to $1.7 billion from $1.66 billion as it extended its maturity to December 2018 from January 2017. (Editing By Jon Methven)