By Tessa Walsh
| NEW YORK, March 6
NEW YORK, March 6 Refinancing rates in the U.S.
leveraged loan market are at their lowest point in six years as
higher spreads and yields are deterring opportunistic borrowers
from trying to cut borrowing costs. At $20 billion in the year
to date, refinancing volume is a whopping 90 percent lower than
the first quarter of 2014, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
The U.S. leveraged loan market has had a slow start to the
year with volume of $71 billion in the first quarter so far,
which is the lowest level since the first quarter of 2010 and 75
percent lower than $293 billion a year earlier.
Only a quarter of U.S. leveraged loans have been for
refinancing in the year to date, down from 50 percent in the
fourth quarter, from 66.5 percent a year earlier and from 77
percent two years ago.
Most U.S. leveraged loans this year have backed higher
levels of M&A activity and around 69 percent of loans have been
new assets for investors, but some refinancings started to
re-emerge this week as a handful of companies including hospital
operator Community Health Systems extended maturities.
Higher pricing is the main reason for the sudden drop in
activity. Overall yields in January widened to 6.33 percent,
levels not seen since July 2012, which were considerably higher
than 4.62 percent a year earlier.
"The huge falloff is because spreads are too high and thus
it is uneconomical for most borrowers to refinance now," said
Bram Smith, executive director of the Loan Syndications &
Trading Association (LSTA).
This has given opportunistic companies little incentive to
refinance, particularly as most have already tackled any
impending maturities. Leveraged loan maturities have mostly been
extended until 2017-2019, which gives most issuers the luxury of
time to wait until pricing tightens again.
Conditions are now stabilizing in the U.S. leveraged loan
market after a jittery start to the year. The market was in
price discovery mode in January and February, when most deals
were pricing wide or narrow, but now seems to have hit its
stride.
Thin dealflow and strong investor demand in 2015 so far is
pushing pricing higher in the U.S. secondary market, which is
exerting downward pressure on pricing in the primary market.
Yields on institutional term loans tightened slightly to 6.16
percent in February from 6.33 percent in January as investors
scrambled to invest in scarce credits.
Retail mutual funds turned positive for the first time in 31
weeks in mid-February before turning negative again in late
February and early March. More positive inflows and CLO issuance
could push yields tighter again, which could boost refinancing
activity.
PICKING UP?
Some refinancings started to launch this week for companies,
including Australian iron ore producer Fortescue Resources
. The most favored use of refinancings is to extend
maturities, but some companies are opting to refinance bonds
with loans to get flexibility and remove call protection and
other companies are revising their capital structures to
accommodate acquisitions.
"Many of the companies refinancing now are extending their
maturities," Bram Smith said.
Fortescue is extending the maturity of an existing $4.89
billion term loan and is also raising a new $2.5 billion term
loan which will refinance unsecured bonds. Both loans will have
new seven-year maturities.
The new loan and extended loan is expected to be priced
higher at 425-450bp with a 1 percent Libor floor, significantly
higher than the existing term loan that was based on a pricing
grid ranging from 275-350bp and opened at 325bp over Libor.
A clutch of smaller refinancings edged out earlier this week
including a new $192.8 million senior secured term loan for
diversified industrial manufacturer Wabash National Corp.
The deal pushes maturities out until 2022 from 2019 and will
repay the outstanding balance on the company's existing senior
secured term loan.
The company said that the deal will lower balance sheet risk
and provide flexibility to execute its capital allocation
strategy of maintaining strong liquidity, deleveraging its
balance sheet, returning capital to shareholders and investing
in the business.
Surgery centre operator Surgical Care Affiliates
launched a $600 million deal to refinance its senior secured
debt, which it attributed to increased development activity. The
company said that it was increasing its borrowing capacity to
support a pipeline of acquisitions and projects.
Kindred Healthcare is also raising a $150 million
add-on to an existing term loan due in 2012 which it will use to
pay down borrowing on its asset-based lending facility and
Community Health Systems increased its term loan refinancing to
$1.7 billion from $1.66 billion as it extended its maturity to
December 2018 from January 2017.
(Editing By Jon Methven)