March 19 BP Plc on Monday reported a unit trip and system shutdown at its 405,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, according to a filing with the U.S. National Response Center.

The incident took place at about 13:00 pm local time on Sunday and led to nitrous oxide, sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide emissions, the filing said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in BANGALORE; Editing by Chris Lewis)