* Division, slow decision-making worsens EU debt crisis
* EU hampered by its structures, cultural divisions
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Sept 27 It took years to launch the
euro and only a few hours to create a rescue fund to try and
save it.
But even as the euro's 17 members dramatically speed up
their once snail-like decision-making, they cannot move fast
enough for investors and their inability to deliver a clear
message is causing confusion and concern.
The euro zone's leaders say they have moved mountains since
2009 trying to rescue indebted southern Europe from default
while forcing deeper cooperation, but the pace is exasperatingly
slow for bankers, investors and policymakers elsewhere in the
world.
"They are moving at light speed by their own standards but
it is still not fast enough," one EU diplomat said.
For all the criticism of the EU's tardy reaction, the EFSF
rescue fund was drawn up on a piece of paper last year in four
hours, according to an EU official present at its creation.
But with three main bodies producing policy across the 27
members of the European Union -- the European Parliament, the
European Commission and the European Council -- as well as
member countries all having their say, putting such plans into
practice can take months, and previously took years.
In the smaller euro zone, decisions still often have to
ratified by 17 parliaments and there is often terse debate about
when to involve the 10 non-euro countries such as Britain.
The Lisbon Treaty, which enhanced the European Parliament's
powers and created a president of the European Council designed
to give the EU more weight on the world stage, took a decade to
come into effect in December 2009.
With the threat of contagion spreading worldwide, the United
States and others are urging the euro zone to multiply the
capacity of its bailout fund to protect Italy and Spain from
speculative attacks at a time when EU leaders are struggling to
finalise details of an agreement in July that only went some way
to doing that.
Investors say there is an alarming gap between the slow,
consensus-based policymaking and markets' hunger for solutions.
"We are lost, we don't have a framework to work within,"
said one European banker. "What will they do with Greece? Will
there be a default? We don't have any clear vision," he said.
A "big-bang" approach involving a range of dramatic measures
could probably have convinced investors that there was the
political will to see off market attacks.
The incremental approach that has been adopted by necessity
over the past two years means that by the time one rescue scheme
has been put into effect, markets are already demanding
something more radical.
According to one senior diplomat in Brussels, the problem is
that bold promises of support have been made before.
"But they are not matched with action," the diplomat said.
WHATEVER IT TAKES?
Historical, cultural and philosophical divides between
temperate northern Europe and the sun-belt of the Mediterranean
also drag on decision-making. Germany, Europe's biggest economy
and paymaster, is reluctant to help what it sees as profligate
southern Europeans living beyond their means.
Traditionally pro-European integration partners such as the
Netherlands are also questioning the benefits of saving Greece.
Meanwhile France, the Europe Union's other pivotal nation
that has always seen the European project as a way to enhance
its standing, says politicians must save the stragglers.
That divide is feeding into policymaking even as the crisis
and outside pressure pushes the euro zone to act.
Leaders are split over whether to use more of the European
Central Bank's huge resources to stand behind wayward
sovereigns, which Germany, Europe's biggest economy and
paymaster, sees as politicising the bank.
The divisions appear to be wearing out EU politicians, who
face the possibility of another recession as massive spending
cuts backfire, shrinking growth and business confidence.
Even European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who
represents EU heads of state and is seen as a potential
spokesman for the euro, failed to reassure when he spoke at the
United Nations General Assembly last week.
"We will continue to do what it takes to safeguard the
financial stability of the euro zone," he said on a day when
spreads between stressed Italian and benchmark German bonds -- a
key measure of Italy's ability to refinance -- widened further.
A day later, a European Central Bank governing council
member became the first policymaker at the ECB to speak openly
of the prospect of a Greek default.
EU officials are worried the vacuum is filled by lower-level
politicians whose loose comments can fuel market panic.
London's mayor, Boris Johnson, whose country is outside the
euro zone, saw fit in June to advocate that Greece should leave
the euro, adding to the sense of disarray.
"There's no one figure, no handful of politicians, who can
speak and clear the air, who can quiet all the noise," said an
EU official in Brussels. "Meanwhile, you've got this situation
where a mayor or someone comes out and says something wild, and
markets take that to be policy."
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell, Juliane von
Reppert-Bismarck and Luke Baker, editing by Mike Peacock)