Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked NotesFeb 21 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated criteria report for rating single- and multi-name credit-linked notes. The new criteria report replaces and supersedes the existing criteria report entitled 'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes', dated Feb. 22, 2012. There are no significant changes in the rating criteria from the previous version of the report. In the criteria report, Fitch explains key factors, including credit quality of risk-presenting entities, number of risk contributors, and restructuring as a credit event, that will be taken into consideration when a rating is assigned. The full criteria report 'Global Rating Criteria for Single-and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes' is available from the Fitch website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.