(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 15 (Reuters)- Ajinomoto Co Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 1.09 trln 1.18 trln 1.19 trln (-7.8 pct) Operating 85.34 90.88 (-6.1 pct) Recurring 90.27 94.17 102.00 (-4.1 pct) Net 52.60 63.43 57.00 (-17.1 pct) EPS 91.99 yen 107.86 yen 100.00 yen Ann Div 30.00 yen 28.00 yen 30.00 yen -Q2 Div 15.00 yen 13.00 yen 15.00 yen -Q4 Div 15.00 yen 15.00 yen 15.00 yen NOTE - Ajinomoto Co Inc. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=2802.T