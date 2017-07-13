FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
REFILE-TABLE-Fast Retailing-9-MTH group results (IFRS)
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 13, 2017 / 8:09 AM / a day ago

REFILE-TABLE-Fast Retailing-9-MTH group results (IFRS)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds accounting period)
Jul 13 (Reuters)- 
Fast Retailing Co Ltd 
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
                  9 months      9 months      Year                 
                   ended   　     ended        to
                May 31, 2017  May 31, 2016  Aug 31, 2017
                  LATEST       YEAR-AGO       COMPANY
                  RESULTS       RESULT       FORECAST
  Sales          1.48 trln     1.43 trln     1.85 trln
                (+3.0 pct)    (+6.4 pct)    (+3.6 pct)
  Operating       180.62        145.83        175.00
                (+23.9 pct)   (-23.0 pct)   (+37.5 pct)
  Pretax          195.48        122.10        175.00
                (+60.1 pct)   (-41.9 pct)   (+93.9 pct)
  Net             120.11         71.01        100.00
                (+69.1 pct)   (-46.4 pct)  (+108.1 pct)
  EPS Basic    1,177.89 yen   696.50 yen    980.74 yen
  EPS Diluted  1,176.18 yen   695.54 yen
  Ann Div                     350.00 yen    350.00 yen
  -Q2 Div       175.00 yen    185.00 yen
  -Q4 Div                     165.00 yen    175.00 yen

NOTE - Fast Retailing Co Ltd.
(Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).)
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
Net - represents Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=9983.T

