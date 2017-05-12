BRIEF-Edenbrook Capital reports 5 pct stake in Brightcove
* Edenbrook Capital LLC reports 5.0 percent stake in brightcove inc as of June 16 - SEC filing
(Adds company forecast) May 12 (Reuters)- NEXON Co.,Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Jun 30, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 74.79 57.50 116.10 - 119.60 (+30.1 pct) (+10.6 pct) (+21.4 - +25.1 pct) Operating 39.76 3.70 50.92 - 53.75 (+973.8 pct) (-83.3 pct) (+198.1 - +214.6 pct) Pretax 25.03 loss 2.01 37.13 - 39.95 (+374.1 - +410.1 pct) Net 19.91 loss 6.27 30.31 - 32.69 EPS Basic 45.70 yen loss 14.43 yen 69.50 yen - 74.95 yen EPS Diluted 44.92 yen loss 14.43 yen Ann Div 5.00 yen NIL -Q2 Div 5.00 yen NIL -Q4 Div NIL NIL NOTE - NEXON Co.,Ltd. (Figures are reported based on international accounting rules (IFRS).) If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3659.T
* Plantronics Inc - in June, co took additional actions in its efforts to continue cost management and improve profitability - sec filing
DOHA, June 19 Qatar will not negotiate with Arab states that have cut economic and travel ties with it unless they reverse their measures, its foreign minister said, ruling out discussions over Qatar's internal affairs including Al Jazeera TV.