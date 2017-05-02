UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 2 (Reuters)- Olympus Corp CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 748.05 804.58 766.00 366.00 (-7.0 pct) (+5.2 pct) Operating 76.49 104.46 79.00 35.00 (-26.8 pct) (+14.8 pct) Recurring 62.15 90.90 72.00 32.00 (-31.6 pct) (+24.9 pct) Net 78.19 62.59 55.00 27.00 (+24.9 pct) EPS 228.47 yen 182.90 yen 160.71 yen 78.89 yen EPS Diluted 228.38 yen 182.84 yen Ann Div 28.00 yen 17.00 yen 28.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL NIL -Q4 Div 28.00 yen 17.00 yen 28.00 yen NOTE - Olympus Corp. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7733.T
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources