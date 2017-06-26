(Adds company forecast) Jun 26 (Reuters)- Oracle Corp Japan PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT May 31, 2017 May 31, 2016 May 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 173.19 170.20 (+1.8 pct) (+5.7 pct) (+1.0 - +4.0 pct) Operating 52.52 50.23 (+4.6 pct) (+6.7 pct) Recurring 52.50 50.27 (+4.4 pct) (+6.3 pct) Net 36.36 33.57 (+8.3 pct) (+11.0 pct) EPS 285.11 yen 263.64 yen EPS Diluted 284.55 yen 263.14 yen 287.00 yen - 297.00 yen Ann Div 114.00 yen 525.00 yen -Q2 Div NIL NIL -Q4 Div 114.00 yen 525.00 yen NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan.To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4716.T