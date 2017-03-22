(Adds company forecast)
Mar 22 (Reuters)-
Oracle Corp Japan
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Feb 28, 2017 Feb 29, 2016 May 31, 2017
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 123.24 122.05
(+1.0 pct) (+3.8 pct) (+1.0 - +4.0 pct)
Operating 37.38 36.48
(+2.5 pct) (+6.5 pct)
Recurring 37.29 36.54
(+2.1 pct) (+6.2 pct)
Net 25.81 24.38
(+5.9 pct) (+10.0 pct)
EPS 202.42 yen 191.55 yen 274.00 yen - 284.00 yen
EPS Diluted 202.03 yen 191.21 yen
Ann Div 525.00 yen
-Q2 div NIL NIL
-Q4 div 525.00 yen
NOTE - Oracle Corp Japan.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4716.T