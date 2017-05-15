(Adds company forecast. Accounting policy for forecast is IFRS) May 15 (Reuters)- Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) Year ended Year ended Year to NEXT Mar 31, 2017 Mar 31, 2016 Mar 31, 2018 YEAR LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST H1 FORECAST Sales 132.43 123.49 142.00 (+7.2 pct) (+17.1 pct) Operating 20.63 23.19 24.20 (-11.0 pct) (+12.1 pct) Recurring 20.56 23.03 23.80 (-10.7 pct) (+11.7 pct) Net 15.91 17.16 18.20 (-7.2 pct) (+22.1 pct) EPS 431.65 yen 465.57 yen 493.65 yen EPS Diluted 431.39 yen 465.25 yen Ann Div 130.00 yen 120.00 yen 130.00 yen -Q2 Div 65.00 yen 55.00 yen 65.00 yen -Q4 Div 65.00 yen 65.00 yen 65.00 yen NOTE - Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=4555.T