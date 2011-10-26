LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - European leveraged corporates will struggle to refinance USD325bn of debt falling due over the next four years if high-yield bond markets remains volatile, although they have made progress in extending maturities, Moody's says.

Total rated speculative-grade non-financial corporate debt has increased by USD99bn, or 16%, to USD601bn over the past year, a Moody's report, based on 262 rated EMEA speculative grade companies, showed on Wednesday.

That is mainly due to a swathe of companies using high-yield bonds, many for the first time, to refinance leveraged loans as bank lending has become more restrained due to regulatory pressure.

The main positive from this is that the amount of debt falling due between 2012-2015 -- USD325bn -- has fallen sharply to 54% from 63% in October 2010, when Moody's published a similar study.

In addition, approximately 52% of that, or USD185bn, is faced by issuers rated Ba, the higher end of the "junk"-grade rating scale. Furthermore, debt maturing in 2012 has fallen to USD66bn from USD83bn a year ago, with the majority of that debt also faced by Ba-rated companies, helping to alleviate near-term refinancing pressures, the rating agency said.

Another plus is that so-called "Fallen Angels" -- companies that have been downgraded to speculative-grade from investment-grade -- account for about 30% of all outstanding debt, and count as the largest portion of annual refinancing needs in every year until 2015.

"However, refinancing pressures remain even for such companies, given ongoing negative market sentiment surrounding the global economy and sovereign credit worthiness, as witnessed in the reduction in high-yield bond issuance since the summer," said Moody's senior analyst Douglas Crawford.

INFLOWS RETURN, PROSPECTS BRIGHTEN

Since the October 2010 study, almost USD100bn of bonds have been issued by EMEA speculative-grade corporates, including USD65bn this year. Around two-thirds of that supply has come from existing issuers refinancing bank debt with bonds, while the rest is new entrants, and predominantly LBOs, Moody's said.

Only two well-regarded issuers -- Fresenius Medical Care and HeidelbergCement -- have been able to access the European high-yield bond market in the last three months, swinging attention sharply back to the leveraged loan maturity wall.

But optimism is gradually returning following a month-long rally. A 200bp tightening in the mostly speculative-grade iTraxx Crossover index to around 700bp in the past month, and a recovery in cash bonds, however, has lifted hopes that other issuers could bring deals that have been on the back burner.

An estimated 15-20 companies, with around EUR15-16bn debt to refinance, had been preparing high-yield bonds before capital markets seized up.

Banks that have underwritten leveraged buyouts are taking advantage of increased appetite for high-yield debt on the back of reverse enquiry from investors.

Underwriters are close to finalising a "club deal" with investors that will take out a SEK3.5bn bridge to senior-secured high-yield for Swedish cable company Com Hem, and are also seeking alternatives to a planned senior secured high-yield bond for Polkomtel.

Hopes of a credible plan to contain the euro zone debt crisis and stabilise the banking system also resulted in the biggest weekly inflow to global-tracked high-yield bond funds last week, according to data provider EPFR.

However, lower-rated corporates and legacy leveraged buyouts remain most susceptible to a long-term aversion to riskier asset classes, Moody's said. The peak refinancing year for unrated LBOs remains 2014, which coincides with a peak in rated-debt maturities of USD97bn in the same year.

"We continue to believe that this confluence will pose problems for the refinancing of both the unrated and rated high-yield debt as the European high-yield bond market may be unable to absorb the total debt," said Crawford. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)