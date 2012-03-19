NEW YORK, March 19 Enterprise Products Partners restarted a U.S. Gulf Coast-to-Midwest refined oil products pipeline on Sunday that had been shut down on Friday following a valve problem at a terminal in Missouri.

The company said the pipeline, which spans from Belmont, Texas, to Lebanon, Ohio, resumed operations at 11:53 a.m. ET on Sunday morning.

A valve malfunction at the Cape Girardeau terminal in Missouri had leaked propane on Friday but the released gas vaporized and was maintained on site, company spokesman Rick Rainey said.

(Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; Editing by Philip Barbara)