* Marathon to shut SRU unit on Friday

* Unit will be back online by March 23

* Company expects emissions related to shutdown (Updates throughout)

NEW YORK, March 8 Marathon Petroleum will shut a Sulfur Recovery Unit (SRU) at its 212,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, on Friday for minor maintenance work, the company said in a filing with state regulators.

The unit will be back online on March 23, the company said in the filing.

Marathon expects emissions at the plant related to the startup and shutdown of the unit.

A company spokesman declined to comment on daily refinery operations. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan; editing by Jim Marshall)