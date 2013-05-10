(Adds detail, margin figures, Euroilstock data)
LONDON May 10 At least five refineries in
Northwest Europe and the Mediterranean have been reducing output
since the second half of April due to weak margins, particularly
for gasoline and naphtha, market sources said on Friday.
Kalundborg in Denmark owned by Statoil, Israel's
two refineries owned by Paz Oil and ORL, and
Petroineos's Grangemouth in Scotland and Lavera in southern
France refineries have all reduced output, the sources said.
The companies declined to comment on the cuts or did not
respond to requests for comment.
Sweden's two refineries, owned by Preem, have also cut runs
traders said, but a spokeswoman for the company denied the
change in output.
On Thursday Chinaoil HK offered to sell a cargo of North Sea
crude oil in a rare move, which some traders said suggested
Petroineos's Grangemouth refinery was reducing output.
Chinaoil is jointly owned by Sinochem Corp and by China
National Petroleum Corporation, which also manages and operates
it. PetroChina, owned by CNPC, and Ineos have trading and oil
refining joint ventures related to Grangemouth and Lavera.
Petroineos also sold Kazakh CPC Blend at a bigger discount
than for recent trades in the price assessment window. This
grade is run at Lavera, where some traders said there had been
run cuts.
Crude and oil product stocks held at European refineries
rose in April, according to data from industry monitor
Euroilstock, even as crude intake fell. This suggests refineries
have been struggling to clear their output and have been forced
to cut runs.
Similarly, overall refining margins in northwest Europe have
averaged $4.75 a barrel during the last 15 days, according to
Reuters data, down from $5.25 a barrel for April.
Meanwhile, margins in the Mediterranean for refineries using
medium sour Urals crude fell into negative territory at the
start of the week.
Gasoline refining margins also fell to their lowest level
since March 20 at the start of May, reflecting the fact that
gasoline stocks at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp pricing hub
hit a five-year high in early April.
Crude feedstock prices have come off as demand from
refineries has weakened.
Algerian crude prices fell to a discount to dated Brent from
a premium in late March, for example, whilst North Sea Forties
differentials have been under pressure for most of April.
