By Libby George
LONDON, Sept 26 A late-year rush for gasoline in
the United States is creating unexpected demand for imported
cargoes and giving struggling European refineries a welcome
autumn boost.
An extensive slate of refinery maintenance on the U.S. Gulf
Coast and in Canada has sapped gasoline availability, leading to
a 70-percent increase in cargoes sailing west from Europe this
month over levels in August - usually the time of peak demand.
"What we're seeing now is not normal," one trader said. "The
strength in the United States is dramatic. There are a lot of
barrels going over."
Traders said the U.S. shortage could get worse as demand in
West Africa and the Middle East is also now attracting European
cargoes.
The pull bucks a trend of lower U.S. gasoline imports from
Europe, which fell almost 40 percent between 2008 and 2013,
according to Eurostat data, as demand has fallen and as U.S.
refineries have benefited from cheaper shale oil.
The longer-term drop in exports to the United States has
hit European refiners' profits hard, leading to a string of
closures, and causing a number of trading houses to cut their
gasoline desks. But the current spike in exports shows
occasional opportunities still emerge.
A string of gasoline-producing units at major Texas
refineries are currently in maintenance, including fluid
catalytic crackers (FCCs) at ExxonMobil's 300,000 barrel
per day (bpd) Beaumont refinery and a crude distillation unit at
Total's 225,000 bpd Port Arthur
refinery.
The works have cut gasoline availability on the
heavily-populated Atlantic Coast that is supplied from the Gulf
via pipelines.
Further exacerbating the problem is a shutdown at Canada's
300,000 bpd Saint John refinery, a key supplier to the New York
Harbor delivery point of the RBOB gasoline contract.
FEELING THE SQUEEZE
The shortness has contributed to a jump in the October RBOB
gasoline contract to a near a 20 cent premium over the November
contract, the highest in two years. [ID: nL2N0RQ16S]
So far this month, 24 cargoes have been booked to go west
from Europe, a total of nearly 900,000 tonnes, or 70 percent
more than the 14 cargoes booked in the same period during
August, typically the peak time for U.S. summer driving demand.
"It's been a strange year ... the arbitrage (from Europe to
the United States) was always shut, and now it seems quite
open," another trader said.
On Friday, refineries in Europe were making almost $14 on
every barrel of gasoline they produced, according to Reuters
data, roughly double the level this time last year. Total
refining margins are 60 percent above the average for 2014 so
far.
The biggest problem for European refineries now is simply
finding the barrels.
West Africa had its own rush for cargoes that saw nearly two
dozen vessels booked this month, and Europe's own maintenance
season includes FCC closures at Shell's 404,000 bpd
Pernis refinery in Rotterdam, Valero's 270,000 bpd
Pembroke refinery in Wales, and ExxonMobil's 240,000 bpd Port
Jerome plant in France.
But despite the current rush, most traders still think it
will be a brief respite for European refiners before they are
hit with renewed competition from plants opening in the Middle
East and Asia at the end of this year.
"There is definitely a pull, but we don't think this is the
beginning of a four-week rally," said Robert Campbell, head of
oil products research at Energy Aspects. "Into next year, things
are going to be pretty horrifying."
