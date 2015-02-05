NEW YORK Feb 5 SilverRange Financial Partners
and the local union at the oil refinery in Come By Chance,
Newfoundland, Canada, have come to an impasse over a new
contract, and a mid-March strike looms unless the two sides can
break the deadlock, the union's chief negotiator said Thursday.
The negotiations, which have spanned about four weeks,
appear headed to a government-mandated conciliatory process
unless a last-minute deal is struck, said Boyd Bussey, a United
Steelworkers staff representative and chief negotiator for the
local union.
The local USW contract expired on Jan 1, and the company
made their final offer on Thursday.
"We didn't feel it was the a good enough offer, and we
didn't ask our members to vote on it," Bussey said.
The workers at the 115,000-barrel-per-day refinery are the
only group certified by the USW in Canada, but the negotiations
are separate from the heated talks in the United States, which
deadlocked on Sunday and resulted in strikes at seven refineries
and two chemical plants.
The negotiations at Come By Chance are the first for the
owners since they bought the refinery in November.
SilverRange is a New York-based merchant bank run by veteran
energy traders, Neal Shear and Kaushik Amin.
The company is owned by SilverPeak Partners, a real estate
fund with over $12 billion in assets under management, according
to its website.
SilverRange officials did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
The two sides disagree on the length of the contract and
scheduled pay raises, a person familiar with the negotiations
said.
The company is seeking a five-year contract that includes no
increase in the first year and climbs to 3 percent in the final
year, said the person who requested anonymity because they were
not authorized to speak publicly about negotiations.
The union is seeking a three-year contract with annual
raises of 3 percent, the person said.
Bussey said he hopes to have one more negotiating session
before the union requests a government conciliator to help bring
the sides together. Newfoundland requires a conciliatory process
before the union can strike, which could come by mid-March at
the earliest, Bussey said.
"We are hoping to avoid that, but we're going to have to see
how the members feel," Bussey said.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Grant McCool)