HOUSTON Feb 7 The United Steelworkers union
said on Saturday the strike by U.S. refinery workers is
expanding to two more plants early on Sunday due to unfair labor
practices by oil companies.
Walk-outs at BP Plc's Whiting, Indiana, refinery
and the company's joint-venture refinery with Husky
Energy in Toledo, Ohio, shortly after 12 a.m. local
time on Sunday would bring the number of plants with striking
hourly workers to 11, including nine refineries accounting for
13 percent of U.S. refining capacity.
BP said on Friday it had received notice of the walk-outs at
the two refineries, but the Steelworkers had said little about
them until Saturday.
The union said in a statement that U.S. refinery owners led
by Royal Dutch Shell Plc have failed to discuss health
and safety issues and engaged in "bad-faith bargaining,
including the refusal to bargain over mandatory subjects; undue
delays in providing information; impeded bargaining; and threats
issued to workers if they joined the strike."
A Shell spokesman said the company was unaware of any unfair
labor practice charge filed against it with the U.S Department
of Labor.
"We regret that we have been unable to reach a mutually
satisfactory agreement with the USW prior to contract
expiration," said Shell spokesman Ray Fisher. "We remain
committed to resolving the remaining issues through collective
bargaining at the bargaining table."
Saturday was the seventh day of the strike, which the USW
called on Jan. 31 after it said Shell had walked away from the
negotiating table.
About 4,000 workers at refineries in California, Kentucky,
Texas and Washington initially left their jobs when the strike
began shortly after midnight on Feb. 1.
Another 1,440 workers will join the picket lines when
employees of the BP-operated refineries in Indiana and Ohio
leave their jobs early on Sunday.
Oil companies are continuing to operate all but one of the
plants with temporary replacement workers. BP said replacement
workers would take over operations at the Whiting and Toledo
refineries.
Tesoro Corp elected to shut down production at its
Martinez, California, refinery by the end of this week because
half the plant's production was already shut due to a planned
overhaul.
The USW began negotiations on Jan. 21 with Shell initially
seeking wage increases, a tighter policy to prevent worker
fatigue and reductions in non-union contractors working in
refineries.
Since the start of the strike, the union has stressed the
safety and health aspects of its proposals to prevent accidents
in refineries.
"Management cannot continue to resist allowing workers a
stronger voice on issues that could very well make the
difference between life and death for too many of them," said
USW International President Leo Gerard, according to the
statement issued on Saturday.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dan Grebler)