HOUSTON Feb 10 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
and the United Steelworkers union (USW) negotiated for hours on
Tuesday over a new labor contract for U.S. refinery workers, the
company said on day 10 of the biggest refinery walkout since
1980.
They have been unable to agree since this year's talks
started on Jan. 21 on the size of wage increases and how to
monitor worker fatigue, which is tied to accidents and can be
handled through overtime pay or adding workers.
Shell is the lead representative for oil companies at the
negotiations for a three-year pact that would cover 30,000
workers at 63 plants.
The union wants wage increases, a tighter safety policy, and
reductions in non-union contractors working in refineries.
Over the weekend, walkouts widened to include BP Plc's
Whiting, Indiana, refinery and its joint-venture refinery
with Husky Energy in Toledo, Ohio.
In total, strikes have been called at 11 plants, including
nine refineries that account for 13 percent of U.S. refining
capacity. About 5,400 workers are now on the picket lines.
Companies have called on trained managers to keep their
plants running at nearly normal levels, except for Tesoro Corp
, which opted to shut its Martinez, California, refinery
as part of an already ongoing overhaul.
(Reporting By Erwin Seba and Terry Wade; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)