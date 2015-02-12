HOUSTON Feb 12 The largest U.S. refinery strike
since 1980 entered its 12th day on Thursday with no talks
scheduled between union and industry representatives until next
week, and at least one refinery will remain out of production
for the duration of the work stoppage.
Tesoro Corp Chief Financial Officer Steven Sterin
told analysts during an earnings conference call on Thursday
that production at the company's 166,000-barrel-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Martinez, California, will remain shut down until
the strike ends.
Two of Tesoro's California refineries and another in
Washington are among nine refineries where workers are on
strike, affecting 13 percent of U.S. capacity. A chemical plant
and power co-generation plant have also seen walkouts.
Tesoro is operating the Martinez refinery near San Francisco
as a terminal.
Tesoro Chief Executive Greg Goff said during the call that
it was too early to discuss hiring permanent replacements for
the striking workers.
No talks are scheduled between the United Steelworkers union
(USW), which represents the striking workers, and Shell Oil Co,
the U.S. unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc that is the lead
oil company negotiator.
Shell has said it needs time to fulfill an extensive
information request from the union.
"The lines of communication between the USW and Shell remain
open," Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said.
A union representative did not immediately reply to a
request for comment.
Since the talks started on Jan. 21, sticking points have
included the use of non-union contractors and how to monitor
worker fatigue. Wage increases and health benefits are also on
the bargaining table.
The USW is seeking a three-year, industry-wide pact that
would cover 30,000 workers at 63 U.S. refineries that together
account for two-thirds of domestic capacity.
Over the weekend, walkouts widened to include BP Plc's
Whiting, Indiana, refinery and its joint-venture refinery
with Husky Energy in Toledo, Ohio.
Companies have called on trained temporary replacement
workers to keep their plants running at nearly normal levels.
Refineries where the strikes are taking place have reported
malfunctions since walkouts began on Feb. 1.
A 70,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracking
unit was shut earlier this week at Shell's 327,000-bpd refinery
in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, Texas.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Paul Simao)