(Recasts with USW making counterproposal)
HOUSTON Feb 12 The largest U.S. refinery strike
since 1980 entered its 12th day on Thursday with no talks
scheduled until next week and industry representatives were
weighing a union counterproposal, said a labor spokeswoman.
No details were provided about the counterpropasal by the
United Steelworkers union (USW) or when it was passed to lead
U.S. refiner negotiator Shell Oil Co, said USW spokeswoman Lynne
Hancock.
"The USW is waiting to receive the information it requested
from Shell and for Shell to respond to the USW's
counterproposal," Hancock said.
Shell told the union on Wednesday it would need a week to
compile a response to answer an extensive information request
from the USW about the use of non-union contractors in
refineries. Talks are scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Feb. 18
The USW has said that non-union workers hired by companies
contracted to do regular refinery maintenance are less qualified
than union workers.
Also on Thursday, Tesoro Corp Chief Financial
Officer Steven Sterin told analysts during an earnings
conference call that production at the company's
166,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Martinez, California,
will remain shut down until the strike ends.
Two of Tesoro's California refineries and another in
Washington are among nine refineries where workers are on
strike, affecting 13 percent of U.S. capacity. A chemical plant
and power co-generation plant have also seen walkouts.
Tesoro is operating the Martinez refinery near San Francisco
as a terminal.
Tesoro Chief Executive Greg Goff said during the call that
it was too early to discuss hiring permanent replacements for
the striking workers.
Shell Oil Co, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, said it remained in contact with the USW.
"The lines of communication between the USW and Shell remain
open," Shell spokesman Ray Fisher said.
Since the talks started on Jan. 21, sticking points have
included the use of non-union contractors and how to monitor
worker fatigue. Wage increases and health benefits are also on
the bargaining table.
The USW is seeking a three-year, industry-wide pact that
would cover 30,000 workers at 63 U.S. refineries that together
account for two-thirds of domestic capacity.
Over the weekend, walkouts widened to include BP Plc's
Whiting, Indiana, refinery and its joint-venture refinery
with Husky Energy in Toledo, Ohio.
Companies have called on trained temporary replacement
workers to keep their plants running at nearly normal levels.
Refineries where the strikes are taking place have reported
malfunctions since walkouts began on Feb. 1.
A 70,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluid catalytic cracking
unit was shut earlier this week at Shell's 327,000-bpd refinery
in the Houston suburb of Deer Park, Texas.
