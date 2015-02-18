(Changes day of week in lead to Wednesday)
HOUSTON Feb 18 The largest U.S refinery workers
strike since 1980 entered its 18th day on Wednesday as union and
oil company representatives prepared to renew face-to-face
negotiations over pay and safety, after a week's hiatus.
More than 5,000 workers at 11 plants, including nine
refineries accounting for 13 percent of U.S. production
capacity, remained on strike with little sign of a quick end.
Face-to-face talks between representatives of the United
Steelworkers union (USW) and lead oil company negotiator Royal
Dutch Shell Plc have been on hold as the company
compiled a reply to an information request from the union and
weighed a counterproposal from the union.
The union's lead negotiator International Vice President
Gary Beevers told Reuters in an interview on Monday that safe
staffing levels at refineries and chemical plants remain a key
sticking point. The union also wants wage increases.
No new strike notices have been issued by the USW since Feb.
6 when workers at plants in Whiting, Indiana, and Toledo, Ohio,
were told to walk off their jobs starting the next day.
Tesoro Corp's 166,000-bpd plant in Martinez,
California, was the only refinery to cease operations due to the
strike. Part of it was already shut for maintenance and after
the walkout started the rest was idled. Tesoro officials have
said production at the refinery will not resume for the duration
of the strike.
Shell has rescheduled from March until September a planned
overhaul of a hydrocracking unit at its 327,000 barrels per day
(bpd) joint-venture refinery in Deer Park, Texas, sources told
Reuters on Monday. The refinery's gasoline-producing fluidic
catalytic cracking unit remains shut, though the rest of the
plant is operating as usual.
The USW is seeking a three-year, industrywide pact that
would cover 30,000 workers at 63 U.S. refineries that together
account for two-thirds of domestic capacity.
Companies have called on trained temporary replacement
workers to keep their plants running at nearly normal levels.
