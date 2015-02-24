GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, but gains for dollar, oil capped by jitters
HOUSTON Feb 24 United Steelworkers union (USW) International President Leo Gerard said on Tuesday that the U.S. refinery strike could spread if talks do not resume soon.
A total of 6,550 USW members are on strike at 15 plants, including 12 refineries accounting for one-fifth of U.S. capacity.
"(The strike spreading) depends on what happens in the next round of negotiations and that those negotiations resume fairly quickly," Gerard in a telephone news conference from Atlanta. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
