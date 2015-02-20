(Adds Shell comment, USW declines further comment)
HOUSTON Feb 19 Union negotiators on Thursday
rejected the latest contract offer from oil companies and said
the largest U.S. refinery strike since 1980 may spread to more
plants beyond the 11 where walkouts are underway.
The United Steelworkers union (USW) said in a message to
members and news media including Reuters that the latest
proposal from lead oil company negotiator Royal Dutch Shell Plc
failed to improve safety at refineries and chemical
plants in an "enforceable way."
The union also told workers not on strike to be prepared to
walk out in the coming days.
"New offer fails to improve safety in enforceable way," the
USW said in the text message. "All units instructed to reject
and prepare to join (unfair labor practices) strike if called
upon. Union at table ready to bargain."
A USW spokewoman confirmed the message, but said the union
would have no further comment.
A Shell spokesman said the two sides had met on Thursday.
"We continue to be focused on reaching a mutually
satisfactory agreement," said Shell spokesman Ray Fisher. "We
remain committed to maintaining safe operations as part of the
normal course of business. Out of respect for the bargaining
process, we are unable to comment further on today's
activities."
Earlier this week, the union's lead negotiator,
International Vice President Gary Beevers, told Reuters that
safe staffing levels at refineries and chemical plants were a
sticking point in the talks.
More than 5,000 workers at 11 plants, including nine
refineries accounting for 13 percent of U.S. production
capacity, remained on strike on Thursday. They are seeking a new
three-year contract governing safety and pay.
The strike widened on Feb. 6 when workers at two refineries
operated by BP Plc were told to walk off their jobs the
following day.
Only one refinery has shut down due to the strike.
Tesoro Corp's 166,000-bpd plant in Martinez,
California, was scheduled for a partial shutdown for a planned
multi-unit overhaul prior to the strike. Company officials
decided to idle the entire plant after the walkout began.
Tesoro officials have said production will not resume for
the duration of the strike.
The USW is seeking a three-year, industrywide pact that
would cover 30,000 workers at 63 U.S. refineries that together
account for two-thirds of domestic capacity.
Companies have called on temporary replacement workers to
keep plants running at nearly normal levels.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Toni Reinhold)