HOUSTON Feb 6 A strike by U.S. refinery workers
is set to widen late Saturday night as walkouts have been
scheduled at BP Plc refineries in Indiana and Ohio, said
a BP spokesman.
Strikes by hourly workers represented by the United
Steelworkers union (USW) are set to begin at BP's Whiting,
Indiana, and Toledo, Ohio, refineries at 11:59 local time
Saturday. The Ohio refinery is a joint venture with Husky Energy
.
About 4,000 workers are currently on strike at nine plants
in California, Kentucky and Texas, including seven refineries
that account for 10 percent of U.S. refining capacity.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)