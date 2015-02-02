HOUSTON Feb 2 Union workers were on strike for
a second day on Monday at nine U.S. refineries and chemical
plants in an attempt to force oil companies to sign a new
national contract covering laborers at 63 plants.
The walkouts were the first held in support of a nationwide
pact since 1980 and target plants with a combined 10 percent of
U.S. refining capacity.
Talks broke down against a backdrop of plunging crude
prices, which have fallen by half since June, prompting oil
companies to cut spending.
The United Steelworkers union (USW) said Royal Dutch Shell
Plc, the lead industry negotiator, halted negotiations
early on Sunday after the union rejected a fifth proposal from
the company. Shell said it would like to restart talks.
Shell activated a strike contingency plan at its joint
venture refinery and chemical plant in Deer Park, Texas, to keep
operating normally.
Other companies said they called on trained managers as
replacement workers, so the strikes are not expected to cause
gasoline prices to surge.
Still, oil prices fell early on Monday in Asia, with traders
citing the strikes, which could potentially dent demand, and
strong price gains last week.
Brent crude oil futures were trading at $51.63 a
barrel at 0130 GMT, down $1.36, while U.S. West Texas
Intermediate futures had dropped $1.37 to $46.87 a
barrel.
Tesoro Corp said management was operating its
refinery in Carson, California, and that managers would take
over from union workers at its plant in Anacortes, Washington,
in the next 24-48 hours. It said its Martinez, California,
refinery, which was undergoing maintenance work, would be shut
down.
Besides Shell and Tesoro, the USW said strikes were called
at three plants belonging to Marathon Petroleum in Texas
and Kentucky, and LyondellBasell's plant near Houston.
At least two of the plants on the list have a history of deadly
accidents.
The USW said all other refineries it represents - including
Exxon Mobil Corp's refinery in Beaumont, Texas - would
operate under rolling 24-hour contract extensions.
The expiring three-year national contract covers about
30,000 hourly workers at plants that together have two-thirds of
U.S. refining capacity.
The latest rejected proposal was the fifth turned down since
negotiations for a new three-year agreement began on Jan. 21.
The USW is seeking annual pay raises double the size of
those in the last agreement. It also wants work that has been
given in the past to non-union contractors to start going to USW
members, a tighter policy to prevent workplace fatigue, and
reductions in members' out-of-pocket payments for healthcare.
Gene Oliver, president of the union chapter at
LyondellBasell, said the company brought 10 issues to the table
and did not want to discuss all of the 36 points the union
raised.
"They were unwilling to work on the issues," he said.
Independent refiners, such as Valero Energy Corp,
have made big profits recently by tapping cheap crudes from the
U.S. shale revolution, while refining units at integrated
companies such as Exxon have provided a cushion against low
prices hurting upstream operations.
But the drop in oil prices since last summer, when they were
above $100 per barrel, has hurt the union's hand, analysts said.
(Writing by Terry Wade; Editing by Eric Walsh)