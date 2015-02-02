(Adds managers running Tesoro Anacortes plant)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON Feb 2 A labor strike that some fear
could affect gasoline production at several of the largest U.S.
oil refineries and chemical plants stretched into a second day
on Monday, as union workers sought a new national contract.
The walkouts - at nine plants with a combined 10 percent of
U.S. refining capacity - were the first since 1980 in support of
a nationwide pact that would cover 63 refineries.
Contract talks broke down on Sunday with workers asking for
higher wages against a backdrop of crude prices that have
plunged nearly 60 percent since June, prompting oil companies to
cut spending.
One of the affected plants, Tesoro Corp's
166,000-barrel-per-day Martinez, California, refinery, was being
fully shut down, since part of it was already in the midst of
planned maintenance work.
The other refineries were running mostly as usual as
operators initiated contingency plans, calling on trained
managers as replacement workers.
While refiners are promising little or no disruption to
production, wholesalers and other buyers are skittish and
snapping up available supplies.
"In the short term, the strikes are definitely driving
prices up," said Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group in Chicago.
U.S. gasoline and diesel fuel prices rose on Monday on
concerns over supply, as well as a bounce in U.S. benchmark
crude to about $50 a barrel.
Gasoline futures traded in New York rose more than
$0.05 to $1.53 a gallon, though retail gasoline prices are still
at their cheapest in years after having fallen about 40 percent
since the middle of 2014.
The United Steelworkers union (USW) said Royal Dutch Shell
Plc , the lead industry negotiator, halted
negotiations early Sunday after the union rejected a fifth
proposal from the company. Shell said it would like to restart
talks.
Shell activated a strike contingency plan at its joint
venture refinery and chemical plant in Deer Park, Texas, to keep
operations normal.
Tesoro said management was operating its refinery in Carson,
California, and its plant in Anacortes, Washington.
The USW also said strikes were called at three plants
belonging to Marathon Petroleum Corp in Texas and
Kentucky, and LyondellBasell Industries NV's plant near
Houston. At least two of the plants on the list have a history
of deadly accidents.
The USW said all other refineries it represents, including
Exxon Mobil Corp's plant in Beaumont, Texas, would
operate under rolling 24-hour contract extensions.
The expiring three-year national contract covers about
30,000 hourly workers at plants that together account for
two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity.
The latest rejected proposal was the fifth turned down since
negotiations for a new three-year contract began on Jan. 21.
The union is seeking annual pay increases double the size of
those in the last agreement. It also wants work that has been
given in the past to non-union contractors to start going to USW
members, a tighter policy to prevent workplace fatigue, and
reductions in members' out-of-pocket payments for healthcare.
The union chapter at LyondellBasell said the company brought
10 issues to the table and did not want to discuss all of the 36
points raised by the union.
Independent refiners, such as Valero Energy Corp,
have made big profits recently by tapping cheap crudes from the
U.S. shale boom, while refining units at integrated companies
such as Exxon have provided a cushion against low prices hurting
upstream operations.
But the drop in oil prices from more than $100 per barrel
last summer has hurt the union's hand, analysts said.
(Additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; Writing by Terry
Wade; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe, Alden Bentley and Steve
Orlofsky)