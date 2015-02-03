(Adds USW statement)
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
negotiators met on Monday with the union representing workers at
U.S. refineries as a strike stretches into a third day after
talks on a new national contract broke down.
A United Steelworkers spokeswoman said no progress was made
toward a new agreement after the two sides discussed the issues.
Walkouts called on Sunday at nine plants with a combined 10
percent of U.S. refining capacity were the first since 1980 in
support of a nationwide pact that would cover 63 refineries.
Contract talks broke down on Sunday with workers asking for
higher wages against a backdrop of crude prices that have
plunged nearly 60 percent since June, prompting oil companies to
cut spending.
"Representatives from Shell and the United Steelworkers
union (USW) resumed communications on Monday in hopes of coming
to a mutually satisfactory contract agreement," said Shell
spokesman Ray Fisher.
A USW spokeswoman said both sides met on Monday evening at
Shell's request.
"We had discussions on the issues however no progress was
made," said USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock. "We are still on call
and willing to meet."
Most affected refineries were running almost as usual, with
operators having called on trained managers to replace workers.
But one of the affected plants, Tesoro Corp's
166,000 barrel-per-day Martinez, California, refinery, was being
fully shut down, since part of it was already in the midst of
planned maintenance work.
While refiners are promising little or no disruption to
production, wholesalers and other buyers are skittish and
snapping up available supplies.
U.S. gasoline and diesel fuel prices rose on Monday on
concerns over supply, as well as a bounce in U.S. benchmark
crude to about $50 a barrel.
Gasoline futures traded in New York rose more than 5
cents to $1.53 a gallon, though retail gasoline prices are still
at their cheapest in years after having fallen about 40 percent
since the middle of 2014.
The USW has said Shell, the lead industry negotiator, halted
negotiations early Sunday after the union rejected a fifth
proposal from the company.
Shell activated a strike contingency plan at its
joint-venture refinery and chemical plant in Deer Park, Texas,
to maintain operations.
Tesoro said management was operating its refinery in Carson,
California, and its plant in Anacortes, Washington.
The USW also called strikes at three plants belonging to
Marathon Petroleum Corp in Texas and Kentucky, and
LyondellBasell Industries NV's plant near Houston. At
least two of the plants on the list have a history of deadly
accidents.
The USW said all other refineries it represents would
operate under rolling 24-hour contract extensions.
The expiring three-year national contract covers about
30,000 hourly workers at plants that together account for
two-thirds of U.S. refining capacity.
The union is seeking annual pay increases of 6 percent,
double the size of those in the last agreement. It also wants
work that has been given in the past to non-union contractors to
start going to USW members, a tighter policy to prevent
workplace fatigue and reductions in members' out-of-pocket
payments for healthcare.
Independent refiners, such as Valero Energy Corp,
have made big profits recently by tapping cheap crudes from the
U.S. shale boom, while refining units at integrated companies
such as Exxon Mobil Corp have provided a cushion against
low prices hurting upstream operations.
But the drop in oil prices from more than $100 per barrel
last summer has hurt the union's hand, analysts said.
