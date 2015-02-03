HOUSTON Feb 2 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
said it had resumed communication with the United Steelworkers
union (USW) over a contract for refinery workers, as a strike by
employees at seven refineries and two plants completed a second
day.
"Representatives from Shell and the United Steelworkers
union resumed communications on Monday in hopes of coming to a
mutually satisfactory contract agreement," said Shell spokesman
Ray Fisher.
The three-year agreement covering workers at 63 refineries
accounting for two-thirds of U.S. refinery capacity expired at
shortly after midnight on Sunday.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)