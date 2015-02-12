(Adds quotes, details on strikes, refinery work plans)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON Feb 12 Tesoro Corp is confident
its refineries in California and Washington can operate with
non-union workers for a "very long period of time," as refinery
strikes across the nation enter a 12th day, Chief Executive Greg
Goff told analysts on Thursday.
The company also is making plans to restart its shut San
Francisco-area refinery, which is now operating as a terminal to
enable it to be ready if the work stoppage ends, he said.
Tesoro's first-quarter refinery throughput outlook of up to
710,000 bpd at its six U.S. refineries assumes the strike could
last through March, executives said on a quarterly earnings
call.
About 5,400 workers from 11 refineries and chemical plants
have been on picket lines since Feb. 1. Talks between the United
Steelworkers union (USW), which represents the striking workers
and those at 52 other U.S. plants, and industry negotiator Royal
Dutch Shell have so far failed to produce an accord.
Those include Tesoro's shut 166,000-barrel-per-day (bpd)
refinery in Martinez, Calif., as well as its 363,000-bpd
refinery in Los Angeles and its 120,000-bpd Anacortes,
Washington plants, where non-union workers are on the job.
Tesoro was days away from restarting shut units that had
undergone maintenance work at Martinez when the strike began, so
the company idled the rest of the plant for the duration of the
work stoppage.
"Everyone goes through pretty extensive planning because
people working at the refineries have to be certified," Goff
said. "We feel very comfortable we can continue running with the
staff levels we have for a very long period of time."
Goff also said the possibility of hiring permanent
replacements for striking workers was "something we could talk
about at a later point in time."
The call came a day after Tesoro reported fourth-quarter
income of $145 million, compared to a $7 million loss in the
same period of 2014. Tesoro also increased its dividend 40
percent to $0.425 per share.
Tesoro plans to shut the Anacortes plant and the company's
58,000-bpd Salt Lake City, Utah, refinery for planned work at
the end of the first quarter, Goff said. He told analysts he
sees "no distractions or disruptions" to the Anacortes
maintenance if the strike is still ongoing.
The Salt Lake City work, slated to wrap up in the second
quarter, will finish a $325 million conversion project to
increase the plant's ability to process Utah's waxy crude.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade, Chizu
Nomiyama and Paul Simao)