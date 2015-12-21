(Adds union announcement of appointment)
HOUSTON Dec 21 A United Steelworkers union
(USW) safety official has been tapped to lead the 30,000 U.S.
refinery and chemical plant workers represented by the labor
organization, a USW spokeswoman said on Monday.
Kim Nibarger, a union safety specialist and former refinery
unit operator, will take over as chairman of the USW's oil
bargaining program on Jan. 1, USW spokeswoman Lynne Hancock
said.
Nibarger replaces Gary Beevers, who retired at the end of
November after nine years as international vice president of the
union.
Nibarger was not available for comment.
"We're pleased to announce Kim Nibarger as the new chairman
of our oil sector," Hancock said. "He has years of experience in
refinery operations and improving health and safety within the
oil industry."
The oil bargaining program drafts a national pattern
agreement that sets fundamental pay and benefits along with
safety policies that are then combined with agreements on local
issues to create contracts between local unions and refineries.
The head of the program must approve an individual contract
before it can be signed by a local union.
In February, the USW launched walkouts at 12 refineries,
accounting for one-fifth of U.S. crude oil processing capacity,
and three chemical plants after talks with industry
representative Shell Oil Co, the U.S. arm of Royal Dutch Shell
Plc, failed to yield a new contract.
A four-year national pattern agreement between the USW and
plant owners was reached in early March. The last strike ended
in June.
Nibarger was a member of the USW negotiating team during
national contract talks in 2009, 2012 and 2015. He was a unit
operator at the Shell refinery in Anacortes, Washington, before
going to work for the Steelworkers on safety issues. He lives in
Pittsburgh, where the union is headquartered.
Nibarger was the union's lead investigator for deadly
refinery accidents including the 2005 explosion at the Texas
City, Texas, plant, which was then owned by BP Plc,
Hancock said.
The USW represents the largest U.S. group of unionized oil
industry workers. The International Union of Operating Engineers
and International Brotherhood of Teamsters also represents
refinery and chemical plant workers.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alan Crosby and Richard
Chang)