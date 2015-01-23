* PKN reported Q4 net loss of $325 mln
* Loss twice as big as expected due to impairments
* Sees its refining margin growing in January
(Adds details, analyst comment)
WARSAW, Jan 23 Poland's largest oil company PKN
Orlen posted a quarterly net loss twice as large as
expected, due to impairments, a slump in the value of oil
reserves and higher financial costs.
Despite growing refining margins, the state-controlled
refiner reported a 1.22 billion zloty ($325 million) net loss in
the fourth quarter compared with the 631 million zloty loss
forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll. The company made a loss
of 421 million in the same period the year before.
PKN also reported a record full-year loss of 5.81 billion
zlotys, including impairment charges of 311 million for its
Canadian upstream unit TriOil.
"The results are worse than expected mainly due to
impairments," DM BZ WBK analyst Tomasz Kasowicz said.
Falling crude oil prices also resulted in PKN's inventory
valuation declining by 1.59 billion zlotys in the fourth
quarter.
PKN's operating profit, when adjusted for the negative
impact of oil prices on its inventories, rose to 775 million
zlotys from 49 million a year earlier.
The company said it saw its refining margin growing to $5.6
at the beginning of the year from $5 in the fourth quarter,
adding it planned to keep 2015 investments at last year's level
of 3.8 billion zlotys.
($1 = 3.7529 zlotys)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Adrian Krajewski
and Mark Potter)