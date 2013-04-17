* Hydrofluoric acid used in 50 US refinery alkylation units
* HF acid is highly toxic, can travel up to 25 miles
* Union says 26 mln people at risk of exposure
* Industry bodies defend safety record
HOUSTON, April 16 Safety systems at U.S. crude
refineries are not effective enough at preventing the release of
highly toxic hydrofluoric acid into the plants and local
communities, a union survey of workers showed.
The United Steelworkers union released the findings from its
survey of employees at 23 U.S. crude oil facilities on Tuesday
as part of a campaign to end the use of hydrofluoric acid at
refineries.
Union officials said 50 U.S. refineries use the acid,
placing 26 million people at risk of exposure to a large release
of the chemical.
Hydrofluoric acid, used in alkylation units that convert
refining by-products into octane-boosting additives for
gasoline, can cause severe chemical burns and damage the heart
and skeleton if it enters the body. It can travel in a large
cloud for up to 25 miles from the point of release.
A spokesman for the American Petroleum Institute, the oil
industry body, defended the safety record of refineries in the
United States.
"Refineries, which are one of the most heavily regulated
sectors in the world, use less than 4 percent (of hydrofluoric
acid) in order to provide cleaner burning fuels that are
required by government regulations," API spokesman Carlton
Carroll said.
"Our safety record is strong and we are committed to keeping
it that way."
The USW began its campaign to halt the use of hydrofluoric
acid as a catalyst in alkylation units in 2009, months after an
explosion and fire at Citgo Petroleum Corp's Corpus
Christi, Texas, refinery.
In its final report on the blaze, which severely burned a
refinery worker, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board said the 2009
Citgo fire was a "significant near-miss" for a release of
hydrofluoric acid into a community.
ALTERNATIVE CATALYSTS
The USW survey found the 23 refineries had 131 near misses
or incidents related to hydrofluoric acid in the last three
years.
USW International Vice President Gary Beevers said the
union, which represents 30,000 U.S. oil industry employees,
continues to work with oil company executives to improve
hydrofluoric acid alkylation unit maintenance.
"They're at risk," Beevers said. "If we have a major release
in Houston, hell, it could wipe out a corporate office."
The 23 refineries surveyed were in 13 states including
California, Illinois, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Texas and
Washington. They account for 3.3 million barrels of daily
production and employ 12,000 people.
The USW has called on refiners to examine alternative
catalysts for use in alkylation units. Refiners have argued such
a change would cost millions of dollars to replace technology
for which they already have adequate safeguards.
A spokeswoman for American Fuel and Petrochemicals
Manufacturers, the U.S. refiners association, questioned some of
the assumptions behind the USW's assessment of risk to
communities near the refineries, saying they were based on
worst-case scenarios required by the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency.
"These scenarios are misleading because they are developed
assuming there is no prevention, detection or mitigation systems
in place at a facility," Rebecca Adler said.