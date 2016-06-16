* Diesel gets boost from Asian heat, French strikes
* Driving demand soars, but full tanks scupper profits
* U.S. diesel profit crept above gasoline in summer
By Ahmad Ghaddar and Libby George
LONDON, June 16 Just as drivers hit the road for
summer holidays, refiners are turning the taps down on gasoline
as a global excess cuts into their profits.
Refiners in Europe, Asia and the United States, from the
mighty ExxonMobil down to smaller players such as
Italy's Saras, amped up the proportion of gasoline they
churned out to cash in on record driver demand.
But now they are moving back to the diesel, jet fuel and
heating oil that for more than a year had become a "by-product"
they did not want.
"The pendulum of profitability between gasoline and diesel
is set to swing back toward the latter during the next 12
months," ESAI analyst John Galante said in an annual forecast.
"Tightness in the global gasoline market has run its course."
Already, Europe's refineries are moving towards diesel,
traders said, while Asian units are maximising jet fuel. In the
United States, Husky Energy in Lima, Ohio, is making
more diesel, while Delta Air Lines is considering switching its
Trainer, Pennsylvania refinery to maximise diesel.
The shift is due in part to the success of their own efforts
to do everything they could - from choosing different crude oil
to tweaking the way they ran their units - to capitalise on
booming gasoline and naphtha demand.
Most can only shift a small amount of production from one
product to another - less than 5 percent, even in a best-case
scenario - but the worldwide effort had a big impact.
Physical supply of so-called light-end products built
quietly on ships, at refineries and in storage tanks, with even
China exporting gasoline to the United States. The figures are
now showing up in official data.
According to Euroilstock, gasoline inventories in Europe
clocked a counter-seasonal build of 3 million barrels from April
to May, while even the U.S. Energy Information Administration
has shown some builds in gasoline stocks despite record demand
from drivers.
"It has become clear that this is really not 2015 anymore
and that the effects of yield-shifting exercises across the
globe have more or less taken care of what we assume to still be
strong demand growth for gasoline," analysts at JBC wrote.
At the same time, an unexpected shortfall in diesel and jet
fuel crept in, buoyed by strikes that closed four French
refineries and extreme heat from El Nino that boosted
distillates burned in power generators in India, Pakistan and
Vietnam.
Last week, premiums for gasoline over ultra-low-sulphur
diesel fell to flat on a per-barrel basis for the first time
since March, in Europe, and November, in Asia, according to JBC.
U.S. gasoline traded at a discount to diesel on Wednesday for
the first time seasonally in three years 1RBc1-HOc1.
Still, the shift could prove to be only a short-term profit
aid. One trader said the change "makes little sense
historically", while analysts warned it could simply crush
diesel margins.
"If they are forced to make more diesel it will undermine
those economics, particularly as August is typically a slow
period for demand," said Robert Campbell, head of oil products
with Energy Aspects.
(Additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Devika Krishna
Kumar in New York and Seng Li Peng and Roslan Khasawneh in
Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)